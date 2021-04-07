‘I’m punching back:’ Governor DeSantis comments on “60 Minutes” story

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

CBS is facing backlash for its 60 Minutes segment featuring a heavily edited interview with Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Sunday, the story drew a connection between a $100,000 Publix donation to the Governor’s PAC and Florida’s vaccine partnership with the grocery chain.

However, what appeared to be a heated exchange between the Governor and a reporter, turned out to be different.

Footage from the whole question and answer session surfaced later, showing DeSantis did give a lengthy response to the reporter.

We asked him his opinion of the story.

The Governor did not hold back:

”They cut everything that showed that their narrative was a piece of horse manure. And it shows you how dishonest, these are smear merchants. That’s why nobody trusts corporate media. They are a disaster in what they’re doing. They knew what they were doing was a lie. I knew what they were doing was a lie. Everybody here knows what they were doing is a lie. They know that we know they’re lying and yet they continue to lie. And they lied and they lied, and they lied. We offered them the information, and they declined to interview the key people because they didn’t want to let go of the narrative. Well, guess what? There’s going to be consequences for that. We’re not... I know corporate media thinks that they can just run over people, you ain’t running over this governor I’m punching back.”

CBS in turn gave this statement to WJHG:

“When Florida state data revealed people of color were vaccinated at a much lower rate than their wealthier neighbors, 60 MINUTES reported the facts surrounding the vaccine’s rollout, which is controlled by the governor. We requested and conducted interviews with dozens of sources and authorities involved. We requested an interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, he declined. We spoke to State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz twice, but he declined to be interviewed on camera for our story until well after our deadline. The idea we ignored their perspective is untrue. Counter to his statement yesterday, we also spoke on the record with Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner. For over 50 years, the facts reported by 60 MINUTES have often stirred debate and prompted strong reactions. Our story Sunday night speaks for itself.”

On April 5, they released a statement as well:

“As we always do for clarity, 60 MINUTES used the portion of the Governor’s over 2-minute response that directly addressed the question from the correspondent.”

You can find the Governor’s full response on Facebook.

