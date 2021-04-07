Advertisement

Gov. Ivey to give COVID-19 update

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has scheduled a press conference to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 efforts.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 AM and will be carried live on WTVY News 4 on wtvy.com and Facebook Live.

[ The live player on this story will start at 11 AM CT. ]

Ivey will be joined by State Health Officer Scott Harris.

Alabama’s mask mandate is set to expire Friday. Ivey has previously said she will not extend it again.

