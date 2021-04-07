Gov. Ivey to give COVID-19 update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has scheduled a press conference to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 efforts.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 AM and will be carried live on WTVY News 4 on wtvy.com and Facebook Live.

[ The live player on this story will start at 11 AM CT. ]

Ivey will be joined by State Health Officer Scott Harris.

Alabama’s mask mandate is set to expire Friday. Ivey has previously said she will not extend it again.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.