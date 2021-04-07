Advertisement

Enterprise man stabbed to death

67-year-old Paul Reynolds is charged with murder after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One Enterprise man is dead, and another is charged with murder after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

67-year-old Paul Reynolds was arrested after a confrontation with acquaintance Timothy Scott that resulted in Scott’s stabbing, per a police statement.

That stabbing occurred in the 100 block of Middlebrook Street, where Scott was pronounced dead.

Reynolds was booked into the Coffee County Jail with no bond.

