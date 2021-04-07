Enterprise man stabbed to death

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One Enterprise man is dead, and another is charged with murder after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

67-year-old Paul Reynolds was arrested after a confrontation with acquaintance Timothy Scott that resulted in Scott’s stabbing, per a police statement.

That stabbing occurred in the 100 block of Middlebrook Street, where Scott was pronounced dead.

Reynolds was booked into the Coffee County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.