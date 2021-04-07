Advertisement

Alcohol delivery bill heads to Gov. Ivey

By Lydia Nusbaum, WSFA
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An alcohol delivery bill now goes to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.

The bill, that passed Tuesday, would allow for beer, wine and spirits to be shipped directly to homes in Alabama.

Only people 21 and older would be allowed to order and receive the alcohol.

The bill creates a licensing procedure and limits how much alcohol someone can have shipped.

