Alcohol delivery bill heads to Gov. Ivey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An alcohol delivery bill now goes to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.

The bill, that passed Tuesday, would allow for beer, wine and spirits to be shipped directly to homes in Alabama.

Only people 21 and older would be allowed to order and receive the alcohol.

The bill creates a licensing procedure and limits how much alcohol someone can have shipped.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/06/alcohol-delivery-bill-headed-gov-iveys-desk/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.