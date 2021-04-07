Advertisement

Alabama opposing Amtrak restart linking New Orleans, Mobile

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state will oppose an Amtrak plan to resume passenger train service between New Orleans and Mobile without a study of its potential impact.

Amtrak has asked federal regulators to force CSX and Norfolk Southern Railway to let passenger trains run on its track linking the two Gulf Coast cities.

But Ivey wrote the Surface Transportation Board saying Amtrak should be required to complete a study on the potential impact on freight traffic.

The northern Gulf Coast has been without passenger service since Hurricane Katrina badly damaged tracks and equipment in 2005.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a cat for illustration purposes.
DA promises Ozark vet will be prosecuted if crimes have occurred
Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday...
One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus
Jaylynn Jordan
Two arrested in fatal Calhoun County, Florida UTV crash case
Ruthie Mae Jackson shown in this family provided photo. She was murdered in 1996.
Man confesses to cold case Dothan murder but...

Latest News

WTVY Live at Lunch
Committee passes bill requiring school districts create open enrollment policies
File image
Alcohol delivery bill heads to Gov. Ivey
Montgomery City Council extends citywide mask mandate