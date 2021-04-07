Advertisement

AHSAA makes girls flag football sanctioned sport

AHSAA
AHSAA(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Girls flag football will be a sanctioned sport in Alabama starting this fall.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control approved sanctioning the sport at its January 2020 meeting. The announcement was made Tuesday at its annual Principals’ and Athletic Directors’ Conference.

The inaugural season will wrap up in December with a championship game at the 2021 Super 7 State High School Football Championships in Birmingham.

Funding for the sport is being provided by the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and NFL Flag.

Nike will provide girls’ flag apparel to help the AHSAA launch the sport in the state.

Neighboring states like Georgia and Florida already have girls flag football as a sanctioned sport.

