Unplugged carbon monoxide detector saves family

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton family had a close call last week after a carbon monoxide leak in their home.

Lakeshea Taylor says she and her two children were awakened in the middle of the night by a strange beeping sound in their kitchen.

When they went to investigate, they found a carbon monoxide detector going off. The device, which they unplugged from the wall, also ran on batteries.

The detector was beeping loudly which meant they had a leak in their home - so they immediately evacuated. When the fire department arrived they discovered dangerous levels of carbon monoxide throughout their home.

They later found a pipe connected to their furnace had rusted off, allowing the gas to leak into the house.

Lakeshea Taylor said, “Me and my kids - we could’ve been gone, we could not have woken up the next morning if that device in that drawer did not go off.”

Carbon monoxide is called the silent deadly killer because it’s colorless, odorless and tasteless. Early warning signs that you may have a leak in your home may be headaches or nausea.

It’s recommended you install one in your home and replace your batteries regularly.

