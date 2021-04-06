Support pours out for Tiger Woods during Masters week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s so nice to feel like things are slowly starting to feel like normal, and hopefully by this time next year those Masters face masks you see on tv will not be such a hot commodity.

But pandemic aside, even with the ropes back and some patrons out there drinking beers again, not quite everything is back in its rightful place.

There are a few things missing this year.

The usual sea of patrons, is more like a steady stream or a creek. Their giant grins are hidden, their joy evident only by their eye crinkles peaking above their masks.

But the most notable absence is Tiger Woods.

“I was pretty disappointed. I wish he was here,” Hawkins Raybon and Reynolds Pease, two young Tiger Woods fans said.

And they’re not alone.

Tiger mania is like riding a wave out on the green. You can usually hear the roar across the golf course.

But few predicted to ever see the wave crest again like it did in 2019. And even fewer imagined this latest tidal wave.

Woods was seriously injured in a rollover crash back in early February in Los Angeles. Doctors had to insert a metal rod in his tibia, and use a combination of screws and pins to stabilize his ankle and foot.

Woods has been pretty quiet since the crash, but he’s tweeted his gratitude a couple of times for the support, which continues to pour in this week, too.

“He’s a big part of golf. And having him here made a big impression on everybody, so I really wanted to see him,” First-time Masters patron and from San Antonio, Texas visitor Johnny West said.

“I wish him the best with his recovery. It would’ve been great to see him,” another first time Masters patron Susan West said. “Hopefully he can play the next time. Or the next. And recovers over the summer.”

It’s safe to say, it’s an uphill climb. But no one knows what his future holds. And if we’ve learned anything, it’s not to count Tiger out.

