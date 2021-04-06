Sunny Start to the Week

SYNOPSIS – The beautiful weather from this past weekend is carrying over into the start of the new work week. Sunny skies and warm temperatures took center-stage once again across the Wiregrass, and we should see very similar conditions for Tuesday. Cloud cover begins to increase on Wednesday, then we’ll see rain chances increase Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Highs will settle into the lower 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT – Clear, some patchy fog possible late. Low near 51°. Winds light WSW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 80°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear, patchy fog developing late. Low near 55°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 81°

THU: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 82° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 81° 60%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 79° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 78° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 81° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts, turning S by the afternoon. Seas 1 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.