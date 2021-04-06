Southeast Health sees increase in vaccine sign ups

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As of today, all Alabamians 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Kay Ivey announced this extension on Friday, April 2.

Southeast Health sees an increase in numbers of people signing up to get their vaccine, by about 100 patients making their appointment just over the weekend.

The hospital tells News 4 they have seen people of all ages, from 16 and up, register since the governor made the extension. The hospital still has plenty of open appointments available.

Doctorate of nurse practice Wyndi Thompson said this puts us on the road to recovery.

“I think that if you are on the fence then you need to not only think about yourself, but about people that you are around, you may not be sick, you may be young, you may be at low risk, but you may come in contact with people who are not,” Thompson said.

Southeast Health has given over 28,000 vaccines at this point and has not seen any severe reactions or issues with the vaccine.

Click here to make an appointment.

