Advertisement

Safety officials share National Distracted Awareness Month message

(WDBJ)
By Jennifer Morejon, WALB
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - April is National Distracted Awareness Month.

Through the entire month, expect to see law enforcement agencies doing distracted driving enforcement operations.

Their goal: save lives and stop crashes.

In 2019, drivers between the ages of 15-19 accounted for the most killed in fatal accidents caused by distracted driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Officials said thanks to the state’s hands-free law, there’s been a decrease in traffic deaths involving a distracted driver — and they want it to remain that way.

“Distracted Driving Awareness Month is to remind you of all the things you do inside your vehicle that takes your focus (off) the roadway, such as messing with radio, talking with someone in the car, paying attention to something that is going in the other lane, such as a crash of some type. We want you to be aware of all of those things because when you take your eyes off the road, you could increase your chances of having a crash of doing so because you are not paying attention to what is going on there,” said Powell Harrelson, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety law enforcement services coordinator.

To help prevent distracted driving crashes, officials advise:

  • Putting phones on “Do Not Disturb.”
  • Adjusting GPS before hitting the road.
  • Making sure to store loose items so they don’t move around when driving.
  • Refraining from eating behind the wheel.
  • Pulling off the road to safely park if there is a distraction.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.walb.com/2021/04/05/safety-officials-share-national-distracted-awareness-month-message/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
1 person killed, multiple teens and a child shot on Easter Sunday at park in Birmingham
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Daleville man
Body of missing Andalusia man found
Body of missing Andalusia man found
It happened on North Choctaw Street, a few blocks south of Highway 52. (WTVY)
Geneva mobile home a complete loss after Sunday night blaze

Latest News

Gas Pump
Gas prices show small movements
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-06
Another nice afternoon ahead
Moderna vaccine
4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the Peach State
Lottery vote could come this week in Alabama Legislature