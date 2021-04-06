Advertisement

Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation

(WNDU)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police have confirmed an investigation into possible animal abuse involving an Ozark veternarian.

Disturbing video and photos of what appears to be a violent encounter between the vet and a cat have gone viral.

Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital told News4 it is aware of the post but declined to comment further.

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker believes an investigation will be completed in a few days.

