Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police have confirmed an investigation into possible animal abuse involving an Ozark veternarian.

Disturbing video and photos of what appears to be a violent encounter between the vet and a cat have gone viral.

Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital told News4 it is aware of the post but declined to comment further.

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker believes an investigation will be completed in a few days.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.