Advertisement

One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday...
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday afternoon.(Jill Sanders)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus Monday in Walton County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the incident happened on Highway 331 near Hawthorne Road when the driver of a Walton County School District bus suffered a possible medical emergency. Troopers say the bus left the northbound lanes of 331, crossing the center median and entering the southbound lanes where it struck two pickup trucks.

The driver of one of those trucks, a 75-year-old Freeport man, died as a result of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Walton County Sheriff’s officials tweeted that all children on the bus are safe and back at home. The driver of the bus was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
1 person killed, multiple teens and a child shot on Easter Sunday at park in Birmingham
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Daleville man
Body of missing Andalusia man found
Body of missing Andalusia man found
It happened on North Choctaw Street, a few blocks south of Highway 52. (WTVY)
Geneva mobile home a complete loss after Sunday night blaze

Latest News

Gas Pump
Gas prices show small movements
Safety officials share National Distracted Awareness Month message
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-06
Another nice afternoon ahead
Moderna vaccine
4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the Peach State
Lottery vote could come this week in Alabama Legislature