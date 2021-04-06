One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus Monday in Walton County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the incident happened on Highway 331 near Hawthorne Road when the driver of a Walton County School District bus suffered a possible medical emergency. Troopers say the bus left the northbound lanes of 331, crossing the center median and entering the southbound lanes where it struck two pickup trucks.

The driver of one of those trucks, a 75-year-old Freeport man, died as a result of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Walton County Sheriff’s officials tweeted that all children on the bus are safe and back at home. The driver of the bus was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

