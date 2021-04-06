Man arrested at Disney Springs refused temperature screening, refused to leave, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG) - A Louisiana man did not feel the joy at “the happiest place on earth” during his visit to Disney World.

Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., refused to undergo a temperature screening at Disney Springs, according to deputies, which Disney requires as a COViD-19 precaution.

The arrest happened Feb. 14, though video of the incident was recently released.

[THE INVESTIGATORS: Coastal Bridge owner known for costly construction delays arrested for skipping Disney World COVID screening]

“They’re asking you to leave. We are going to escort you out now sir. You are officially being trespassed,” the deputy said.

Sills immediately let deputies know his family paid a lot of money for their vacation.

“I spent $15,000 to come here,” Sills said.

“Start walking sir,” the deputy said.

“You’re telling me I spent 15 grand,” Sills said.

“Put your hands behind your back, sir. You refused to leave after being told to do so,” one deputy said.

“He’s not listening. All he had to do was get temperature checked. That’s it,” another deputy said.

As deputies arrested Sills for trespassing, he continued to insist he had a right to be there.

“Sir, because it’s private property, all right, they can ask you to leave,” the deputy said.

“They can’t ask me when I paid $15,000,” Sills responded.

“That’s not a true statement, sir. One hundred percent, they can,” the deputy said.

“If you charge me, If I take $15,000 from you, I can’t kick you out,” Sills said.

As deputies escorted sills out of Disney Springs, Sills claimed to be a Disney shareholder.

“Do you know how much stock I own in Disney?” he said.

But then he suggested his arrest might actually be a good thing.

“Believe me, it’s saving me a lot of money if you all kick me out,” he said.

It’s unclear why Sills did not want to undergo a temperature screening at Disney Springs.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson said, “Guests have been overwhelmingly supportive of our protocols. Millions of guests visit our theme parks each year and in rare instances when things of this nature occur, we hold them accountable.”

During a court hearing, Sills entered into a pretrial diversion program. That means as long as he stays out of trouble, he won’t be prosecuted for the misdemeanor trespassing charge.

