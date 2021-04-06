Advertisement

Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire

Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kim Kardashian West is a member of the Forbes billionaire list for the first time.

Forbes reports her makeup line – KKW beauty – is worth about $500 million on its own.

Kardashian West also has a majority stake in her shapewear brand Skims, which is valued at $500 million.

Those assets, plus her television show and endorsement deals, are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.

Kardashian West is not the first one in her family to make the Forbes billionaire list.

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire at 21 years old.

But some critics argue, Jenner can’t be considered self-made because she comes from a wealthy, well-known family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
File photo of a cat for illustration purposes.
DA promises Ozark vet will be prosecuted if crimes have occurred
1 person killed, multiple teens and a child shot on Easter Sunday at park in Birmingham
Body of missing Andalusia man found
Body of missing Andalusia man found
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Daleville man

Latest News

After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in...
US weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies
FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
President Joe Biden announced every adult in the country will be eligible to be vaccinated by...
Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19