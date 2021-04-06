Advertisement

Geneva Police Department hiring officers

Applications are available at the City Clerks office.
Geneva Police car sits outside of City Hall.
Geneva Police car sits outside of City Hall.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department is looking to hire three officers.

During the month of March, the Geneva Police Department responded to 504 calls, that’s between 16 and 20 a day. This is the departments average monthly number, but the department will be short three officers soon.

Geneva’s Chief of Police Tony Clemmons said they are looking to fill these positions soon, but in the mean time it won’t prevent them from keeping the community safe.

“We’re going to keep from letting anything happen, if I have to work day and night,” Chief Clemmons said.

Chief Clemmons said he has good relationships with other agencies in the county that are all willing to help if he needs it.

Applications are available at the City Clerks office.

