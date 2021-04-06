Geneva investigating recent fires

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Geneva saw nine arsons in December of 2019. With two mobile home fires just feet apart from each other in the last 48 hours, investigators are concerned they have another arsonist on their hand.

One occurred Sunday night on Choctaw street. The other caught fire Monday night on Powell Street, where Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons said there is, “No doubt it was set by someone.”

Both homes were unoccupied.

As of right now, Chief Clemmons said they have some good information they are working with. Investigators are hoping to have something this week.

“We’d like to get them off the street before it goes into the next step and usually people that goes into the next step it could be an occupied trailer next go round or an occupied home, and we definitely don’t want anybody hurt,” Chief Clemmons said.

If you have any information regarding these cases, you can call the Geneva Police Department at (334)684-2777

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.