Geneva City Council tables proposed bicycle ordinance

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva city leaders say they are working to improve the city with a number of new or updated ordinances targeting several issues they are facing. But two of the issues will get a second look in hopes of getting more feedback from the community.

On Monday night the council passed new city ordinances related to garbage collection, overgrown vegetation and dilapidated buildings. However, a big issue was tabled Monday night for more public input: bicycles.

“We’ve had problems with bicycles in this town,” Geneva Mayor David Hayes said.

Mayor Hayes said Geneva faces issues with people stealing bicycles and people taking part in criminal acts late at night on bicycles.

“Law enforcement, without profiling someone, just can’t ride up to a bicycle and stop them and ask them questions, so what they’re going to do, is this gives them another step in the process of being able to approach them on a bicycle,” Mayor Hayes said.

Mayor Hayes said according to the state, cyclists are supposed to have lights, reflectors and give turn signals as they go.

This ordinance proposes that anyone 16 and older that operates a bicycle will have to get a sticker to go on the bicycle, making it licensed, and pay a five dollar, yearly fee to operate on any street or any public path set aside for exclusive use of bicycles.

“All of a sudden we had a lot of push back on it, which I’m hoping it’s just they misunderstand in the way it reads and what its purpose is,” Mayor Hayes said. “It’s not to identify any one group or to hurt anyone.”

This ordinance is to help identify a bicycle if it is stolen and to help law enforcement enforce what they have to do.

“It just gives us a little more opportunity to see who is on these bicycles, where the bicycles are coming from and what they are doing,” Mayor Hayes said.

Mayor Hayes said this bicycle ordinance has been in discussion for about three months. They have had two workshops discussing the matter and on Monday night they voted to have another so the public can get a better understanding.

“Once the people come in an understand what we’re trying to pass it for, I’m hoping that they will see it also and understand that it is not to hurt anyone, but it is to help,” Mayor Hayes said.

Another issue on the agenda: dogs. Residents say it’s been a problem for years. Geneva county doesn’t have an animal shelter which is required by law.

Both of these matters will be discussed at the workshop.

The workshop will be held next Wednesday, April 14 at City Hall at 4:00 p.m. It is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.