Family turns Easter gathering into at-home vaccination clinic

An Alabama pharmacist brought home some COVID-19 vaccines for Easter
An Alabama pharmacist brought home some COVID-19 vaccines for Easter
By Kate Smith, WAFF
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sand Mountain family was serving more than ham on Easter.

A Henagar city councilwoman shared photos of family members receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

The photos prompted several viewers to reach out asking if any rules were broken in this at-home appointment.

Tara Harris Kirby serves on the Henagar City Council. She shared photos taken on Easter of her family members receiving COVID-19 vaccinations from Geraldine Drugs. We are told Geraldine Drugs recently received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the federal government.

A Facebook post from last Thursday asked patrons to call the store to make an appointment for this week. One of the pharmacists pictured in Kirby’s photos works at the store. She said the demand for appointments was low, so she offered appointments to friends and family on Easter.

The vaccines were administered by CPR certified pharmacist and a retired nurse. Councilwoman Kirby said everyone pictured getting a vaccine was eligible, registered for a vaccine and given a vaccination card.

Geraldine Drugs is still taking vaccination appointments for those eligible to receive a vaccine. You are encouraged to contact the pharmacy to schedule an appointment.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/04/05/family-turns-easter-gathering-into-at-home-vaccination-clinic/

