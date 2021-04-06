Advertisement

Eufaula cancels annual Pilgrimage of historic homes

(Source: Eufaula Pilgrimage / Facebook)
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The annual Eufaula Pilgrimage is being canceled for the second year in a row.

The Pilgrimage was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it appears those effects are persisting, causing the 2021 Pilgrimage to also be canceled.

The Eufaula Heritage Association says that the Pilgrimage will return at the beginning of April of 2022. In the meantime, they are planning for the 2021 Christmas Tour of Homes.

Eufaula is home to more than 700 structures listed on the National Historic Registry, including most of the antebellum mansions that line the city’s main street.

To see the homes included in the Pilgrimage, click here.

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/04/06/eufaula-cancels-annual-pilgrimage-historic-homes/

