Enterprise girl scout breaks cookie sales record

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Lydia Plant, a fourth grader from Enterprise, was named Top Cookie Seller in southern Alabama for selling 10,300 boxes - Breaking the state record for the number of boxes sold during one cookie season.

At the beginning of the Cookie Program, Lydia set a goal of 5,001 boxes, which she reached early on through her innovative cookie booth display.

To keep a safe distance and protect her and her customers, Lydia came up with the idea to create a cookie vending machine, giving customers a fun and interactive way to purchase cookies. The display even featured a card reader, making it easy for customers to use contactless payment options.

Upon meeting her goal Lydia kept going, so she could finish out the cookie season and help her troop raise money.

When asked what she learned from this year’s Cookie Program Lydia said, “I learned about online payments, how to process credit cards, and that good customer service is very important! Also, I learned that money does not grow on trees. It takes a lot of hard work to earn it!”

With her go-getter attitude, Plant showcases how the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to strive for excellence and become entrepreneurs.

“This is my favorite time of year,” said Karlyn Edmonds, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama. “There is nothing I enjoy more than honoring girls like Lydia for all their hard work throughout the Cookie Program.”

Edmonds said, “This program is more than cookies; it’s teaching our young leaders the importance of goal setting, decision making, people skills, business ethics and money management.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program also supports girls in achieving the goals they set for program activities and community service projects.

For more than 100 years, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has provided life-changing leadership opportunities for every Girl Scout. For more information, visit girlscoutssa.org

