DA promises Ozark vet will be prosecuted if crimes have occurred

State agency has been requested to investigate whether cat was abused at animal hospital.
File photo of a cat for illustration purposes.
File photo of a cat for illustration purposes.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams promises to prosecute animal abuse charges against an Ozark veterinarian if in an investigation reveals he has committed crimes.

Adams told WTVY Tuesday that his office learned Monday of a video posted to social media that shows the handling of a cat in a manner some find disturbing.

“This office takes all animal abuse cases seriously and this is no exception,” Adams said. The video’s origin cannot be verified by WTVY.

It purportedly shows Dr. Tim Logan treating the animal at his Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital.

The post has created social media backlash against Logan, who has not publicly commented.

Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital’s Facebook had been disabled as of Tuesday morning.

A Better Business Bureau search shows no complaints have been filed against Dr. Logan.

Adams said he is asking The Alabama State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to conduct the investigation in tandem with the Ozark Police Department.

The ASBVME could not be immediately reached for comment.

“While this video is deeply concerning, I would like to take this opportunity to implore people to have this same concern over child victim crimes and gun violence,” Adams said.

WTVY Live at Lunch