COVID-19 in Alabama: 89 new confirmed cases on Monday

There are 315 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
Alabama Coronavirus Update
Alabama Coronavirus Update
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 402,538 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020.

The state is tracking another 114,380 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 89 new confirmed cases added Monday. There have been 8,389 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 47,735 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020. There are 315 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

Body of missing Andalusia man found
