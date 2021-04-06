Advertisement

Car plunges off Calif. cliff, killing teacher and mother

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (CNN) - Both a teacher and her mother are dead after their car went over a cliff.

The crash happened on Saturday in the coastal California city of Bodega Bay.

The Mercury News says 41-year-old Elizabeth Correia and 64-year-old Maria Teixeira were killed.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Teixeira was driving.

The car entered the parking lot and, without slowing down, went over the cliff. The crash is under investigation.

Correia was a first-grade teacher. Her mother was the lead custodian at another elementary school.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
1 person killed, multiple teens and a child shot on Easter Sunday at park in Birmingham
Body of missing Andalusia man found
Body of missing Andalusia man found
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Daleville man
It happened on North Choctaw Street, a few blocks south of Highway 52. (WTVY)
Geneva mobile home a complete loss after Sunday night blaze

Latest News

Lakeshea Taylor says she and her two children were awakened in the middle of the night by a...
Unplugged carbon monoxide detector saves family
Family turns Easter gathering into at-home vaccination clinic
Family turns Easter gathering into at-home vaccination clinic
Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., complained he spent $15,000 for the Disney vacation. He was...
Police arrest man who refused Disney temperature check and refused to leave
A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13
Support pours out for Tiger Woods during Masters week
Support pours out for Tiger Woods during Masters week