Birmingham mask mandate extended until May 24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While the state may be moving on from a mask mandate, the city of Birmingham voted to do the opposite.

The city instituted the mask-mandate on May 1st last year, and with a ‘yes’ vote Tuesday, the mask mandate now goes through May 24, 2021.

While Governor Kay Ivey said the statewide mask mandate will expire April 9, the City of Birmingham voted to extend the citywide mandate citing the health of neighbors and people who visit Birmingham.

The ordinance will remain in effect until 11:59 pm on May 24; however, the ordinance can be evaluated prior to May 18 as needed to determine if changed conditions warrant it’s amendment or repeal.

Many businesses have policies to follow state and local rules pertaining to COVID safety, so even if the mandate ends statewide, Birmingham businesses will still require one.

