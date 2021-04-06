Another nice afternoon ahead

SYNOPSIS – Another warm and sunny afternoon, temperatures on Tuesday will top out around 80 degrees. This will be the last sunny day before clouds start to increase tomorrow. We remain warm going into the rest of the week, but rain chances return Thursday, we will keep on eye on the chance of thunderstorms moving through the rest of the work week. Looking forward to the weekend highs remain in the upper 70s.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 80°. Winds SW 5 mph

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds Light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 82° 40%

FRI: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 81° 60%

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 79° 50%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 78°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 81°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 80°

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 81° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.