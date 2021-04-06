Advertisement

Another nice afternoon ahead

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Another warm and sunny afternoon, temperatures on Tuesday will top out around 80 degrees. This will be the last sunny day before clouds start to increase tomorrow. We remain warm going into the rest of the week, but rain chances return Thursday, we will keep on eye on the chance of thunderstorms moving through the rest of the work week. Looking forward to the weekend highs remain in the upper 70s.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 80°. Winds SW 5 mph

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds Light SW.

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 82° 40%

FRI: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 81° 60%

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 79° 50%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 78°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 81°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 80°

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 81° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot.

