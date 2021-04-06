Advertisement

Another mild and dry evening across the Wiregrass

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Another mild evening is on tap tonight with temperatures cooling to the middle to upper 50s. Skies will be mostly clear with a few clouds moving in around sunrise Wednesday, patchy fog will also be possible at that time. Rain chances increase Thursday with a cold frontal boundary approaching from the west.

TONIGHT – Clear, Low near 54. Winds Light SW/Calm.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy, High near 81. Winds SSW 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Cloudy, Low near 61°.  Winds SSW 5.

EXTENDED

THURS: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Low: 61 High: 81° 50%

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Low: 64° High: 79° 70% Showers

SAT: Scattered Showers. Low: 63° High: 79° 60% Showers

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 60° High: 78° 20% Showers

MON: Partly Cloudy, Low: 59° High: 81° 10% Showers

TUES: Partly Cloudy, Low: 59° High: 82° 10% Showers

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop. Winds S 10 kts.  Seas 1-2 ft.

