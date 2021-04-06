ADPH: Current hospitalizations lowest since April 2020 as COVID-19 vaccination distribution expands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 10,638 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 8,389 of those deaths are confirmed to be from coronavirus, while 2,249 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 516,918 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 402,538 being confirmed and 114,380 being probable. There have been 2,421,690 diagnostic tests conducted and 128,526 antibody tests. These numbers are as of April 5.

In the last 14 days, 124,000 people have been tested and 5,583 positive cases have been reported.

The health department also reports 320,581 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

The state reports 47,804 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020. As of April 4, there are currently 315 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA on Feb. 27. As of April 5, there have been 1,815,398 vaccines administered.

Below, you’ll find a dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. You can also view the dashboard by clicking here. You can learn more about Alabama’s administered vaccines by clicking here.

The map below, provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health, is a risk indicator for each county in the state. You can also view more of these details by clicking here.

Additional data below from the Alabama Department of Public Health includes details about the age, sex, race, and ethnicity of patients in Alabama who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who the state determined died from the virus.

