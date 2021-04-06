Abbeville Police Chief shares concerns over speeders, gives update on how job is progressing

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -Along the well-traveled Highway 431 in Abbeville, people often disregard the speed limit. That has Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship concerned.

“Yesterday alone, we had four citations within just a couple of hours where speeds were excess of 90-95 miles per hour,” Chief Blankenship said.

Blankenship says the department has stepped up so that travelers are kept safe.

“As far as enforcing traffic laws and making sure motorists are safe, for not only our citizens, but as far as any motorist passing through Abbeville, we want to ensure they’re safe as they come through our city,” Blankenship said.

Back in January, Blankenship was sworn in as Abbeville’s new police chief.

“It’s probably been one of my most rewarding jobs in law enforcement,” Blankenship said.

He admits there have been some growing pains and a few challenges since taking over more than two months ago.

“Kind of figuring out who’s going to be doing what, getting all of our paperwork, our evidence, our system in line and in check to where its top notch,” Blankenship said.

He’s made clear his goals include more community involvement and taking a more proactive approach to getting drugs off the streets. Speeders can expect to be ticketed if caught breaking the law.

“We want it to be where anyone that wants to come here to enjoy our city feels safe to do so,” Blankenship said.

While other wiregrass police departments have struggled to hire officers, Blankenship says his is fully staffed.

