What you need to know about COVID-19 passport, digital travel pass

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more people get the COVID vaccine and we get closer to normal - many of you have questions about what you’ll need to travel. Will you have to show proof you’ve been vaccinated?

There is no official mandate that you have to show proof you’ve been vaccinated to travel nationally, but international travel companies are releasing a travel pass app that allows you to show digital proof you’ve received the COVID Protection.

“Every call that we’re getting, before it was, ‘where can we go to the beach in Florida,’” said Sam Mosolino co-owner of Romance Travel Specialist. “Now it’s, ‘I got my vaccine - I’m getting my vaccine, I feel more comfortable now. Where can I go?’”

As travel agent Sam Mosolino answers calls from clients ready for new sights - he’s also monitoring ongoing conversations about travel requirements. Travelers must currently test negative to enter many international countries and test negative to come home, but as vaccine efforts ramp up, he’s monitoring talks about COVID vaccine passports.

“Could very much see and bet to see that every state will have something different, some own little version,” said Mosolino.

The Biden administration has indicated it’s working with multiple agencies on a system where people could prove they have the COVID vaccine. Local media outlets in Hawaii are reporting state officials are moving toward issuing some type of vaccination passport for travel.

The International Air Transport Authority announced Wednesday its Travel Pass app will be available for download in mid-April that allows you to upload test and vaccine results to meet requirements for your travel destination.

We reached out to Carnival Cruise today and were told the company has not made a final decision about vaccines.

The Birmingham Airport Authority leaders also noted they didn’t have any updated information.

According to local media outlets - Hawaii’s vaccination app would allow people who are fully vaccinated to present a special QR code at travel checkpoints to verify vaccine status and tourists could present a vaccination card at the airport. The Governor would ultimately have to approve the plan.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/01/what-you-need-know-about-covid-passport-digital-travel-pass/

