Warming up this week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A nice start to the work week with temperatures this afternoon making it up into the upper 70s. Afternoon highs continue to climb through the week with another nice day tomorrow. Rain chances make a return Thursday and stick around through Saturday, but at least temperatures stay on the warm side into the weekend.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 77°. Winds Light.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds Light SE.

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 79°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81°

THUR: Partly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 82° 40%

FRI: Chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 81° 50%

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 81° 50%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 78°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 79°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 foot.

