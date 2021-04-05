Talladega Superspeedway raises thousands for storm victims

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Charlie Roberts has been to a few races at Talladega Superspeedway, but Friday, he got a closer look at what the historic racetrack is all about.

“It was a lot different than you would think,” said Roberts.

Hundreds of drivers across Alabama and neighboring states hit the racetrack Friday as part of Talladega’s “Dega Gives” fundraiser, which helped raise money for tornado victims in our state. For a $50 donation, drivers were allowed to drive two laps around the track.

“The main thing here today is raising money to help those effected by the tornado and are recovering and as an Alabamian, I’m happy to give back,” said driver Travis Braden.

Drivers said driving on the 33-degree banking was their favorite thing about Friday’s event and it gives them a new perspective of what NASCAR drivers experience at Talladega.

“The first turn I was a little nervous, I’ll be honest, but it got fun after that. You really don’t think it’s that steep until you finally go around the curve,” said Roberts.

“Oh my, ohh me, it was nice, it’s just the feeling of the 33-degree angle man, it felt like your car was going to flip over,” added driver Michael Mendez.

Overall, Talladega Superspeedway raised more than $35,000 for tornado victims including a donation from the NASCAR Foundation. All money will go to the American Red Cross to be distributed.

