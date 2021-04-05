Advertisement

South Georgia schools to receive millions in funding through American Rescue Plan

Following the March 11 passage of the American Rescue Plan, a number of South Georgia public schools have been awarded funding. In a release sent by Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock on Friday, the senators announced the allocation of over $4 billion in direct funding to schools across the state.(WHSV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT
GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Following the March 11 passage of the American Rescue Plan, a number of South Georgia public schools have been awarded funding. In a release sent by Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock on Friday, the senators announced the allocation of over $4 billion in direct funding to schools across the state.

Locally, the following schools will receive the estimated funding, which are still rough estimates, according to the press release:

  • Baker County School District: $2 million
  • Brooks County School District: $8.7 million
  • Colquitt County School District: $29.1 million
  • Cook County School District: $10.2 million
  • Early County School District: $7.7 million
  • Echols County School District: $2.5 million
  • Grady County School District: $12.9 million
  • Lowndes County School District: $23.2 million
  • Mitchell County School District: $11.4 million
  • Seminole County School District: $5.5 million
  • Thomas County School District: $8.9 million
  • Thomasville City School District: $11.7 million
  • Valdosta City School District: $46.8 million

“Children have lost so much this last year and parents have struggled with school closures. We owe it to them to make this historic investment in public schools so they can re-open fully, safely, and better than ever,” Sen. Ossoff said in the release. “After navigating more than a year of virtual instruction, one of our top priorities in the American Rescue Plan was making the critical investments necessary to reopen all of our schools safely, Sen. Warnock added.

