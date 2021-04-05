South Georgia schools to receive millions in funding through American Rescue Plan

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Following the March 11 passage of the American Rescue Plan, a number of South Georgia public schools have been awarded funding. In a release sent by Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock on Friday, the senators announced the allocation of over $4 billion in direct funding to schools across the state.

Locally, the following schools will receive the estimated funding, which are still rough estimates, according to the press release:

Baker County School District: $2 million

Brooks County School District: $8.7 million

Colquitt County School District: $29.1 million

Cook County School District: $10.2 million

Early County School District: $7.7 million

Echols County School District: $2.5 million

Grady County School District: $12.9 million

Lowndes County School District: $23.2 million

Mitchell County School District: $11.4 million

Seminole County School District: $5.5 million

Thomas County School District: $8.9 million

Thomasville City School District: $11.7 million

Valdosta City School District: $46.8 million

“Children have lost so much this last year and parents have struggled with school closures. We owe it to them to make this historic investment in public schools so they can re-open fully, safely, and better than ever,” Sen. Ossoff said in the release. “After navigating more than a year of virtual instruction, one of our top priorities in the American Rescue Plan was making the critical investments necessary to reopen all of our schools safely, Sen. Warnock added.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.