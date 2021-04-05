Scale Back Alabama kicks off new virtual format wellness campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s largest wellness program Scale Back Alabama, officially kicks off its 2021 campaign Monday.

The 10-week program works with Alabamians to get healthier and stay healthier. In its 15th year, however, it’s making major changes, according to program officials said.

“For the first 14 years weight loss was the main focus. And you know, we had the weigh-ins and the way out, people got their weight tracker cards, we really were just looking at weight. And over time, you know, as things do things kind of change, and especially 15 years is a really long time for a program to be, you know, in existence. So we really did start to promote more of the healthy behaviors,” Registered Dietician Lita Chatham explained.

Chatham said the campaign is shifting its focus and format, going completely virtual this year.

“We will be sending out two emails a week to participant emails each week to keep people engaged in the program. When you sign up for scale back Alabama, you’ll have access to your participant dashboard,” Chatham said. “And so you’ll visit that dashboard to log your progress. So how many ounces of water you drank each day, for example, how many hours of sleep you got at night, for example, if those are the goals that you have set for yourself.”

Chatham said they will continue to use their social media channels that we want to keep everyone tuned into.

“We’re gonna have the videos from our scale back Alabama personal trainer Ashley Gardner, who’s joining us again, she’s super motivating and engaging,”

Chatham said they will also be posting to their blog and adding weekly health tips to their website.

And, just like previous years, prizes will be awarded.

“Each time they meet a weekly goal, their name will go into a drawing for the gold, the gold prizes that will be drawn at the end of the program,” said Chatham. “We’ll actually have weekly challenge prizes that will announce each week.” The prizes will be Amazon gift cards distributed via email.

You might still be able to squeeze in your registration if you log on now to http://scalebackalabama.com/register/

