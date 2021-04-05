Non-stop flights from Montgomery to Washington, DC resume

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new airline service that started, then abruptly ended as the pandemic swept into Alabama in early 2020 is once again set to take off.

Montgomery Regional Airport confirmed Friday that American Airlines will relaunch its non-stop flights from Montgomery to Washington, D.C. starting on Sunday.

“The convenience of a day trip makes the MGM-to-DCA flight schedule a customer favorite,” said Marshall J. Taggart, Jr., Executive Airport Director. “Passengers can leave early morning and return to Montgomery in time to put the kids to bed.”

The service started in January 2020 but was quickly grounded as air travel across the nation took a nosedive with climbing COVID-19 rates.

The development is welcomed news to the airport.

“Our customers have consistently inquired about the return of the non-stop flight to Washington, D.C.,” Taggart said, “and we are so pleased that American Airlines has restored this service.”

