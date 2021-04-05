Advertisement

Geneva mobile home a complete loss after Sunday night blaze

By Stephen Crews
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- A Geneva mobile home went up in flames late Sunday night.

It happened on North Choctaw Street, a few blocks south of Highway 52.

The mobile home is a complete loss.

Fire crews worked to contain the blaze from spreading to nearby structures.

It is unknown if anyone was living in the home at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

