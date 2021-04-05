Advertisement

Former Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A former Southwest Airlines pilot is being accused of indecent exposure during a flight last year from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida.

According to a filing in federal district court in Maryland, Michael Haak exposed himself during the flight last August.

The brief filing doesn’t indicate if Haak has a lawyer.

Southwest says the pilot left the airline before the company was aware of the incident, and says it has since been cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle wreck claims life of Daleville man
The Andalusia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Billy Joe...
Body of missing man found
1 person killed, multiple teens and a child shot on Easter Sunday at park in Birmingham
The National Peanut Festival will have new safety measures this fall.
Spring Fling headed to NPF fairgrounds in April
It happened on North Choctaw Street, a few blocks south of Highway 52. (WTVY)
Geneva mobile home a complete loss after Sunday night blaze

Latest News

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart
Baseball fans react to Allstar game move
Baseball fans react to Allstar game move
President Joe Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny as he marked the...
Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll
File Photo: Talladega Superspeedway (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Talladega Superspeedway raises thousands for storm victims