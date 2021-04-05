COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to all Alabamians over 16 as of Monday, April 5th

CAMDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - The pool of eligible people seeking to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama will be greatly expanded starting on Monday. That’s when the state health department will allow anyone 16 or older to get the shot.

That means about 80% of the state’s residents, or about 4 million people, will be covered.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 16 and up while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will cover those 18 and older.