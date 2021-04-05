County Road 12: Pike County’s angel artist

JONESVILLE, PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Brenda Peacock retired 10 years ago, she didn’t think her new hobby would make a difference to kids all over the country.

“My dad painted,” said Peacock. “He painted these two pictures in here. I was never really interested.”

That all changed a few years ago.

“I guess it was about 2014. Something came up about an angel and I thought, I want to see if I can paint one,” Peacock said.

Peacock painted one for a fundraiser and it just took off from there. She’s been giving to the since 1984. So, she thought, what if I sell my angel paintings on Facebook and donate all the money to St. Jude?

“I have a friend who lost his baby. He’s a deputy sheriff here. When you see something in life like that, St. Jude is just a good one.”

Here’s where things get fun. Brenda will literally paint her angels on just about anything.

“My husband is afraid to take a nap. I went out in the pasture to find something unique to paint on. I found this. It’s great. I found out it’s just a piece of a ceiling fan. I do clipboards, these are shingles from Adam’s House of Glass in Brundidge, this is a headlight from the shop, we are in the timber business so we do saws., and I found this (old shovelhead) the other day. It will be the proud owner of an angel soon.”

You can find Brenda’s angel art on her Facebook page. If you have something you want her to paint an angel, Peacock said let her know.

With every stroke, she knows she has the chance to impact a life that’s just getting started.

“It’s humbling. I don’t feel like I’m an artist, but I just like to help. God gave me a servant’s heart.”

Just a country girl from Jonesville, Alabama, spreading her wings to help others, out along County Road 12.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/02/county-road-pike-countys-angel-artist/

