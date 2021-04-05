Body of missing Andalusia man found

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of an Andalusia man missing since Wednesday has been found, according to Andalusia police.

Police said the Covington County Sheriff’s Office informed them that at 11 p.m. Saturday, the body of 78-year-old Billy Joe Jordan was found by individuals riding four-wheelers on private hunting land south of Opp.

Investigators responded to scene and determined that there was no foul play in Jordan’s death. Police said his family has been notified.

