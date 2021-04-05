Advertisement

ADPH soon launching program to vaccinate homebound people

By Lauren Jackson WBRC
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more and more COVID-19 vaccines are being shipped to Alabama, the state will soon launch it’s program to help vaccinate homebound people.

“We can even get to people who cant get to us,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre said. “We have approximately, under the ADPH program, about 4,000 homebound people.”

Dr. McIntyre said it’s been hard to reach people at home because of a lack in supply and cold chain requirements with Pfizer and Moderna’s product.

“Now with J&J, that is going to be a whole lot easier,” she said. “To actually start going to them to get shots in their arms.”

Using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, health department employees will travel to homes across the state and administer shots. She said the J&J vaccines help make the program more efficient because only one visit will be necessary.

“We are going to see if we can maybe get a roster or some of the stuff from agencies so we wont have to do them one by one,” McIntyre said.

Dr. McIntyre said you can already get put on the list if you are homebound.

“Right now, people who are homebound who can’t get in, if they call their local health department and ask them to put them on a list with their contact info , we are going to start trying to work some of them,” McIntyre said.

Dr. McIntyre said the program will launch in about two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/03/adph-soon-launching-program-vaccinate-homebound-people/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Motorcycle wreck claims life of Daleville man
The Andalusia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Billy Joe...
Body of missing man found
1 person killed, multiple teens and a child shot on Easter Sunday at park in Birmingham
The National Peanut Festival will have new safety measures this fall.
Spring Fling headed to NPF fairgrounds in April
15th Annual Crawdad and Music Festival
Annual Crawdad and Music Festival draws hundreds to downtown Ozark

Latest News

When Brenda Peacock retired 10 years ago, she didn’t think her new hobby would make a...
County Road 12: Pike County’s angel artist
ADPH soon launching program to vaccinate homebound people
ADPH soon launching program to vaccinate homebound people
The Biden administration has indicated it’s working with multiple agencies on a system where...
What you need to know about COVID-19 passport, digital travel pass
File image
New York man, Hoover wife accused of trying to support, fight for ISIS
The state’s largest wellness program Scale Back Alabama, officially kicks off its 2021 campaign...
Scale Back Alabama kicks off new virtual format wellness campaign