1 person killed, multiple teens and a child shot on Easter Sunday at park in Birmingham

The victims ages range from 32-years-old to 4-years old.
(AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting in a crowded park in Birmingham on Easter Sunday has claimed the life of one person and injured 5 others.

The victims ages range from 32-years-old to 4-years old.

The shooting broke out shortly before 7 p.m. in the 3900 block of 14th Avenue North at Patton Park, as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the Easter holiday.

A 32-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a car. A 21-year-old, a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 4-year-old were also shot. The victims were transported to an area hospital, their condition is listed as stable.

According to police, a preliminary investigation suggests an altercation among a group of males led to the shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

BPD is asking anyone who saw anything to come forward.

