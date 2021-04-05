1 person killed, multiple teens and a child shot on Easter Sunday at park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting in a crowded park in Birmingham on Easter Sunday has claimed the life of one person and injured 5 others.

The victims ages range from 32-years-old to 4-years old.

The shooting broke out shortly before 7 p.m. in the 3900 block of 14th Avenue North at Patton Park, as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the Easter holiday.

A 32-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a car. A 21-year-old, a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 4-year-old were also shot. The victims were transported to an area hospital, their condition is listed as stable.

According to police, a preliminary investigation suggests an altercation among a group of males led to the shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

BPD is asking anyone who saw anything to come forward.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.