Weekend Warm-Up Continues into Next Week

SYNOPSIS – We could not have asked for better weather for our Easter Sunday. Sunny skies returned yet again with temperatures finally reaching the 70s once again. The sunshine will continue to stick around into the start of next week. Clouds will begin to increase on Wednesday ahead of our next rain chance for the end of the week. Highs will continue to gradually warm into the lower 80s by the middle of next week, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 46°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 77°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 79°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 81° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 82° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 81° 50%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 81° 50%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 78°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts, turning S at 5-10 kts by the afternoon. Seas 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.