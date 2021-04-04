Motorcycle wreck claims life of Daleville man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike died Saturday night in Ozark and crashed. Police identify him as 29-year-old Josue Romero of Daleville.

The accident happened along Alabama Highway 123 South near the Ozark Water Treatment plant.

“Once medical personnel and law enforcement arrived, they came into contact with a single motorcycle rider. The victim was transported to Dale Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries,” Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said in a news release.

He also said the accident is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.