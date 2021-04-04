Advertisement

Motorcycle wreck claims life of Daleville man

The accident happened along Alabama Highway 123 South near the Ozark Water Treatment plant.
(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike died Saturday night in Ozark and crashed. Police identify him as 29-year-old Josue Romero of Daleville.

“Once medical personnel and law enforcement arrived, they came into contact with a single motorcycle rider. The victim was transported to Dale Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries,” Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said in a news release.

He also said the accident is still being investigated.

