Warm-Up on the Way

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zack Webster
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Saturday brings us another sunny and warmer day to the Wiregrass after a very chilly last few mornings. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be the name of the game through the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week. Clouds will be on the increase once again by the middle of the week, then rain chances follow suit for the end of the week. Highs will gradually warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 41°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 73°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 46°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 77°

TUE: Mostly sunny.  Low: 52° High: 79°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 81° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 82° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 64° High: 81° 50%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 81°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

