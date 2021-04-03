Advertisement

Spring Fling is in full swing

The event kicked off on Friday, April 2 and 5:00 p.m.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Reithoffer Shows presents the “Spring Fling” now through April 11th.

The gates opened on Friday, April 2 at 5:00 p.m. People were so eager to get inside they began lining up as early as 4:00 p.m.

From games, rides and food, the Wiregrass can get their fair fix the area has been missing for over a year.

Click here to view the full schedule of events.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting on April 1, 2021.
Report: Person shot taking trash to road
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Rides, games and everyone’s favorite fair food are making their way to the Fairgrounds to kick...
Spring Fling kicks off Friday, April 2
Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end

Latest News

Clear skies and dry air will usher in chilly temperatures for our Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, April 2, 2021
Geneva annual Cross Walk
Geneva Cross Walk 2021
Geneva’s annual Cross Walk on Good Friday resumes this year, after being forced to take a year...
Geneva’s annual Cross Walk returns this year
EPD SNAP sticker
Enterprise Police Department announces new program, SNAP