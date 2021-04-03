Spring Fling is in full swing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Reithoffer Shows presents the “Spring Fling” now through April 11th.
The gates opened on Friday, April 2 at 5:00 p.m. People were so eager to get inside they began lining up as early as 4:00 p.m.
From games, rides and food, the Wiregrass can get their fair fix the area has been missing for over a year.
