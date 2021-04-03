Advertisement

Geneva’s annual Cross Walk returns this year

Last year the groups were not able to do it due to COVID-19.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Eight different congregations in Geneva spent their Good Friday morning walking over four miles carrying a wooden cross.

The group started at Maple Avenue Baptist Church and made their way to downtown Geneva, taking the group about two hours to complete the mission.

The Cross Walk on Good Friday is a tradition that is well over a decade old. But, last year the groups were not able to do it due to COVID-19.

This year they say they are grateful to continue the tradition which allows them to spread the word of Jesus.

“We carried a cross with wheels on it, we had a pillow under it, but Jesus was half beaten to death, just drained physically, but yet He did it for each one of us and that’s all we want is to let people see what Jesus did for us,” Scott Crooms, President of the Ministerial Association of Geneva and pastor at Geneva First Assembly, said “It’s not about us, it’s about Him.”

Pastor Crooms encourages everyone to be in church on Easter Sunday.

Church’s who took part in the Cross Walk:

Maple Avenue Baptist Church

Geneva First Assembly

First United Methodist Church

Westside United Methodist Church

First Baptist Church

Hacoda Baptist Church

The Crossing

Trinity Baptist Church

First Presbyterian

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting on April 1, 2021.
Report: Person shot taking trash to road
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Rides, games and everyone’s favorite fair food are making their way to the Fairgrounds to kick...
Spring Fling kicks off Friday, April 2
Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end

Latest News

Clear skies and dry air will usher in chilly temperatures for our Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, April 2, 2021
Spring Fling 2021
Spring Fling is in full swing
Geneva annual Cross Walk
Geneva Cross Walk 2021
EPD SNAP sticker
Enterprise Police Department announces new program, SNAP