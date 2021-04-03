Geneva’s annual Cross Walk returns this year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Eight different congregations in Geneva spent their Good Friday morning walking over four miles carrying a wooden cross.

The group started at Maple Avenue Baptist Church and made their way to downtown Geneva, taking the group about two hours to complete the mission.

The Cross Walk on Good Friday is a tradition that is well over a decade old. But, last year the groups were not able to do it due to COVID-19.

This year they say they are grateful to continue the tradition which allows them to spread the word of Jesus.

“We carried a cross with wheels on it, we had a pillow under it, but Jesus was half beaten to death, just drained physically, but yet He did it for each one of us and that’s all we want is to let people see what Jesus did for us,” Scott Crooms, President of the Ministerial Association of Geneva and pastor at Geneva First Assembly, said “It’s not about us, it’s about Him.”

Pastor Crooms encourages everyone to be in church on Easter Sunday.

Church’s who took part in the Cross Walk:

Maple Avenue Baptist Church

Geneva First Assembly

First United Methodist Church

Westside United Methodist Church

First Baptist Church

Hacoda Baptist Church

The Crossing

Trinity Baptist Church

First Presbyterian

