Annual Crawdad and Music Festival draws hundreds to downtown Ozark

By Justin Walker
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Ozark was packed full of people Saturday for the 15th Annual Crawdad and Music Festival.

The family-friendly event featured lots of food and arts and crafts vendors, kid’s games, bands, and entertainers.

And you cant have a crawdad festival without the crawdads. Hundreds of pounds of crawfish from Louisiana was seasoned and cooked, which brought hundreds people around the Wiregrass out for some good food and fun.

“We have a vendor booth that has the longest line to go in and get the crawdad boil plates. They love them. He has two different locations. And also this year we have a vendor that’s new for us that has the fried crawdad tails,” said Kristen Hall of Ozark Leisure Services.

The festival was held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s staged annually on the first Saturday in April each year.

Last year, it was held in late May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

