ADPH soon launching program to vaccinate homebound people

Homebound vaccination program
Homebound vaccination program(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson, WBRC
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more and more COVID-19 vaccines are being shipped to Alabama, the state will soon launch it’s program to help vaccinate homebound people.

“We can even get to people who cant get to us,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre said. “We have approximately, under the ADPH program, about 4,000 homebound people.”

Dr. McIntyre said it’s been hard to reach people at home because of a lack in supply and cold chain requirements with Pfizer and Moderna’s product.

“Now with J&J, that is going to be a whole lot easier,” she said. “To actually start going to them to get shots in their arms.”

Using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, health department employees will travel to homes across the state and administer shots. She said the J&J vaccines help make the program more efficient because only one visit will be necessary.

“We are going to see if we can maybe get a roster or some of the stuff from agencies so we wont have to do them one by one,” McIntyre said.

Dr. McIntyre said you can already get put on the list if you are homebound.

“Right now, people who are homebound who can’t get in, if they call their local health department and ask them to put them on a list with their contact info , we are going to start trying to work some of them,” McIntyre said.

Dr. McIntyre said the program will launch in about two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

