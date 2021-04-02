Advertisement

What to do if you haven’t received your stimulus check

By Madeline Cuddihy
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While many Americans are still waiting on their stimulus check, some experts say it might be time to make sure that money is on its way to you.

In the most recent update, many people who are receiving their stimulus check in the mail are seeing that their check was mailed on March 26. The IRS says if that’s you, you should receive your check by April 7.

Experts say that if you are eligible for the stimulus check and haven’t received it by mid-April, you might want to follow up by issuing a payment trace.

You can track the status of your stimulus check using the IRS’s “Get My Payment” portal, which will let you know how the payment will be delivered and provide an estimated arrival date. However, if the payment says it was issued or you received mail from the IRS confirming your stimulus, you can begin the process of requesting a payment trace.

To request the process for a payment trace to begin, you can call the IRS at 800-919-9835, or mail completed Form 3911 to the IRS.

The claim for a missing payment will be processed in one of two ways according to their website noting, “If the check was not cashed, we will issue you a new one. If you find the original check after receiving a new payment, you must return the original as soon as possible...If the check was cashed, the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service will send you a claim package that includes a copy of the cashed check. Follow the instructions.”

You can find all the details on how to begin the process at www.irs.gov.

